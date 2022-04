Fast News

"We ratify our unwavering decision to leave the Organization of American States," Managua says, describing the Washington-based entity as interventionist and controlled by the United States.

Organization of American States, a regional body accuses President Daniel Ortega’s government of acts of repression and rigging election. (Organization of American States)

Nicaragua has closed the offices of the Organization of American States (OAS) in the capital Managua and brought forward its planned withdrawal from the bloc, the foreign minister said.

Denis Moncada announced his country's immediate split from the 35-member OAS and the rescinding of the credentials of its representatives in Washington on Sunday, saying the "infamous organisation" would no longer have offices in Nicaragua.

"Its local headquarters has been closed," he said, reading a statement in an official broadcast.

As of Sunday, Nicaragua was no longer part "of all the deceitful mechanisms of this monstrosity, the so-called Permanent Council, so-called commissions, so-called meetings, so-called Summit of the Americas," said Moncada.

"We will not take part in any of the entities of this diabolical instrument of evil called the OAS," he added.

"We ratify our unwavering decision to leave the OAS ... Nicaragua is not a colony of anyone," the government later said in a statement, which also described the Washington-based entity as interventionist and controlled by the United States.

Tussle with Ortega

The government of President Daniel Ortega, a 76-year-old former guerrilla in power since 2007, announced Nicaragua's withdrawal from the OAS in November 2021.

The regional bloc had condemned his re-election for a fourth consecutive term, with numerous challengers and political opponents detained before the vote.

However, according to protocol, the withdrawal was set to take place over two years, so Nicaragua could complete any pending commitments it might have with the organisation.

Source: AFP