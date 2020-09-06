Fast News

No fatalities or injuries reported at event that took place at at Lake Travis in Texas where wind speed averaged 16 kilometers per hour.

Boats take part in a parade on Lake Travis in Texas, US September 5, 2020, in this still image obtained from a social media video. (Reuters)

Several boats have sunk at Lake Travis in Texas while taking part in a parade in support of US President Donald Trump without any casualties reported.

The parade crowded the lake generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink and others to crash into rocks, local officials said on Saturday.

"That was truly an exceptional number of boats," said Kristen Dark, public information officer for the Travis County Sheriff's Office, whose deputies patrol the lake. “We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank,” but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries.

Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.

Lake Travis is an approximately 7,689 hectares or 17 kilometres impoundment on the Colorado river that is a popular spot for boating, fishing, swimming and other recreational activities.

Dark said additional officers had been deployed given expectations that the "Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade" would increase the number of vessels on the water, but that they still received a large number of distress calls.

"When they all started moving at once it generated wakes," Dark said.

Crowds of viewers came out in the masses today at #LakeTravis for the #Trump Boat Parade to support the @POTUS ahead of the November #election @KVUE pic.twitter.com/DHCziqkMDz — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) September 5, 2020

The event had been advertised on Facebook, calling for boats of "all shapes and sizes" to participate and for owners to decorate their vessels in "patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle."

My boat sank in Lake Travis pic.twitter.com/EOsLk7sA9L — Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) September 5, 2020

Let’s take the real irony away from this...



These fools representing Trump sunk their own boats. This lake doesn’t have major wakes like this. They literally sunk each other’s boats.



And there’s your sign. #LakeTravis #Dumbkirk pic.twitter.com/SuJaH8jEzH — Skyleigh #BidenHarris Day198@🏠 (@Sky_Lee_1) September 5, 2020

Meteorologist Paul Yura with the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said there were were no storms in the area at the time and winds were generally 16 kilometers per hour (10 miles per hour) or less.

Despite the incidents, no injuries or medical emergencies were reported, said Christa Stedman, a spokeswoman for Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Source: Reuters