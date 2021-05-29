Fast News

At least 10 people killed in city of Cali amid anti-government protests, officials say, adding eight of them had been shot dead.

People take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Cali, Colombia on May 28, 2021. (Reuters)

At least 10 people have been killed in the city of Cali amid anti-government protests which started a month ago in Colombia and have met a harsh response from authorities.

"Ten people" are dead, "this is the toll we have this morning" in events linked to the demonstrations, Cali's security secretary Carlos Rojas told Caracol radio on Saturday.

Police said eight of the 10 were shot dead.

Source: AFP