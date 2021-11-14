Fast News

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi warned of the dangers of US support for the 'Taiwan independence' after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns over Beijing's pressure on Taipei.

The top diplomats from China and the United States have exchanged stern warnings over the flashpoint issue of Taiwan, ahead of Monday's hotly awaited summit between their leaders.

Blinken raised concerns over Beijing's "military, diplomatic, and economic pressure" on Taiwan, in a phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday.

In response, Wang warned of the dangers of US actions that might seem supportive of "Taiwan independence."

"Any connivance of and support for the 'Taiwan independence' forces undermines peace across the Taiwan Strait and would only boomerang in the end," Wang told Blinken, according to a readout of the call released by China on Saturday.

Blinken had angered China this week by saying Washington and its allies would take unspecified "action" if China were to use force to alter the Taiwan status quo.

The phone conversation was held shortly after the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that a virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will take place on Tuesday morning.

Taiwan tensions

Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, but an act of Congress passed that year requires the United States to provide weapons to Taiwan for self-defence.

The US government is careful not to show it recognises Taiwan but it enjoys broad, bipartisan support in Congress, with a group of lawmakers visiting the island this month, angering Beijing.

China has ramped up military activities near Taiwan in recent years, with a record number of planes intruding into the island's air defence identification zone in early October.

Washington has repeatedly signalled its support for Taiwan in the face of what it has described as Chinese aggression.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies