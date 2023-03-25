Fast News

Powerful tornado cuts a devastating path of at least 274 kilometres through the southern US state, killing 23 people and obliterating dozens of buildings, officials say.

Governor Tate Reeves said medical support has been activated and ambulances and other emergency assets have been deployed. (AP)

At least 23 people have been killed when a tornado and severe storms swept through the US state of Mississippi, authorities told ABC News.

Search and rescue operations were under way early on Saturday in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, about 110 kilometers north of state capital Jackson, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said, according to ABC.

"Many in the (Mississippi) Delta need your prayer and God's protection tonight," Governor Tate Reeves said on Twitter.

"We have activated medical support -surging more ambulances and other emergency assets for those affected. Search and rescue is active," he added, warning residents to "watch weather reports and stay cautious."

ABC reported that 13 people had died in Sharkey County, three in nearby Carroll County and another two in Monroe County.

In Humphreys County's Silver City, a state highway patrol trooper told ABC that one person had died.

TV footage showed homes levelled and debris strewn across roads as emergency services attempted to get to those who needed help.

"As far as official damage numbers, we're not going to have that until morning, daylight time," said MEMA's Malary White.

"Our main priority right now, especially for the local first responders, it's life safety and accounting for the people and making sure they are safe," she told CBS News affiliate WJTV.

Tornado warnings had been issued in various counties throughout the state on Friday, but by 2:48 am local time (0748 GMT) on Saturday, the National Weather Service for Jackson said the "tornado watch has expired across our forecast area".

More than 49,000 customers had lost power in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee as of Friday night, according to poweroutage.us.

In Texas, a suspected tornado struck about 5 am in the southwest corner of Wise County, damaging homes and downing trees and power lines, said Cody Powell, the county's emergency management coordinator. Powell said no injuries were reported.

The weather service had not confirmed a tornado, but damage to homes was also reported in neighboring Parker County, said meteorologist Matt Stalley.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies