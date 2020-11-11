Fast News

A day after US President Donald Trump fired his defence secretary, the White House hired a Trump loyalist in a key Pentagon post and a former Fox News commentator who made offensive remarks about former President Barack Obama.

National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller testifies before a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland,' Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP / AP)

US President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper via Twitter, signalling he may use his final months in office to settle scores within his administration.

I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

But the further reshuffling at the Pentagon is raising concerns among Democrats about whether US national security policy may become unsettled as Republican Trump exits office.

It could also potentially make it easier for Trump to execute policies that Esper had opposed, such as deploying active duty troops to suppress street protests in the United States.

Trump’s move sent a dangerous message to America’s adversaries and dimmed hopes for an orderly transition as Democratic President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office, Democrats said.

“It is hard to overstate just how dangerous high-level turnover at the Department of Defense is during a period of presidential transition,” said Representative Adam Smith, the Democrat who leads the House Armed Services Committee.

Esper was replaced by Christopher Miller, who had been the director of the National Counterterrorism Center. The Pentagon said Kash Patel, who was the top counter-terrorism adviser on the White House National Security Council, would be Miller’s chief of staff.

File - In this June 1, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump departs the White House to visit outside St. John's Church, in Washington. Walking behind Trump from left are, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

Patel worked as a top aide to Representative Devin Nunes, the pro-Trump Republican who chaired the House Intelligence Committee and now is its top minority member. While working for Nunes, Patel helped produce a memo accusing the FBI and Department of Justice of bias against Trump.

In the wake of Esper’s departure, the Pentagon’s top policy adviser resigned, allowing that post to be filled by Anthony Tata, a retired Army brigadier general who has called Obama “a terrorist leader.”

Tata failed to secure a Senate confirmation hearing in August and was performing the duties of the deputy undersecretary of defence for policy.

The reshuffle raises the possibility that Trump will try to make good on still unfulfilled campaign pledges before Jan. 20, when Biden takes office. Those include potentially ordering a full withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Representative Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat who served as a senior Pentagon official in the Obama administration, called on Miller to put national security interests ahead of loyalty to Trump, saying “the country and the military he has dedicated his life to are counting on him to do the right thing.”

Source: Reuters