Owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, it also intends to launch a subscription video-on-demand service that will feature "non-woke" entertainment programming, says the group.

"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech," says ex-US president Donald Trump. (AP)

Former US president Donald Trump has announced plans to launch his own social networking platform called "TRUTH Social," which is expected to begin its beta launch for "invited guests" next month.

The platform will be owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which also intends to launch a subscription video-on-demand service that will feature "non-woke" entertainment programming, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump was quoted as saying in the statement.

"This is unacceptable."

