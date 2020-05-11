Fast News

President Donald Trump says, this week, US will pass 10 million tests conducted, nearly double the number of any other country.

US President Donald Trump holds a coronavirus disease outbreak response press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, May 11, 2020. (Reuters)

US coronavirus deaths topped 80,000 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, as nearly all states taking steps to relax lockdown measures and President Donald Trump hailing testing efforts.

Deaths in the United States, the epicentre of the global pandemic, have averaged 2,000 a day since mid-April despite efforts to slow the outbreak.

President Trump emphasised the increase in equipment to test for coronavirus as well as testing locations.

"In the span of just a few short months, we've developed a testing capacity unmatched and unrivaled anywhere in the world," Trump told media in Washington DC.

"Three weeks ago, we were conducting roughly 150,000 tests per day. Now we're doing approximately 300,000 tests per day, a 100 percent increase, and it will go up substantially from that number," he said.

Trump said, this week, the United States will pass 10 million tests conducted, nearly double the number of any other country.

"We're testing more people per capita than South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Sweden, Finland, Finland and many other countries. And in some cases combined."

Over 1.3 million infections

The death toll is higher than any fatalities from the seasonal flu going back to 1967 and represents more US deaths than during the first 11 years of the AIDS epidemic, from 1981 to 1992.

Total coronavirus cases in the United States have exceeded 1.3 million with infections rising in states such as Mississippi, Minnesota and Nebraska, highlighting the risk of a new wave of Covid-19 outbreaks.

New York has been the hardest hit state, with more than 26,600 declared deaths.

Cases are falling in New Jersey and New York, accounting for nearly half of the American deaths from Covid-19, according to the Reuters tally, and the two states have among the strictest lockdown rules still in place.

'Horrible enemy'

"To battle the virus, my administration marshaled every resource at our nation's disposal public, private, military, economic, scientific and industrial – all at your disposal. We launched the largest manufacturing ramp up since the Second World War. There's been nothing like it since," Trump said.

"We will defeat this horrible enemy. We will revive our economy and we will transition into greatness," the US president said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies