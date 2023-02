Fast News

The former president says that no country should tell its children that they were born with the wrong gender.

Trump said that being transgender is a concept that the “radical Left” manufactured “just a few years ago.” (AFP Archive)

Former United States President Donald Trump has vowed to combat 'Left-wing gender insanity' and push for legislation that only recognises two genders, in an effort to gain momentum for his 2024 presidential campaign.

In a video posted to his Truth Social site, Trump laid out a plan to push schools to “promote positive education about the nuclear family”, according to a report published by The Telegraph on Friday.

Nuclear family refers to the main members of a family, usually parents and children.

He also said he would punish medical professionals offering gender reassignment care and ban transgender women from participating in women's sports teams.

The former president said he also intends to pass legislation prohibiting minors from receiving gender-affirming medical treatment "in all 50 states" and to order the Justice Department to look into the pharmaceutical industry and specific hospitals to see if they “deliberately covered up horrific long-term side effects of sex transitions in order to get rich".

“No serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender,” Trump said in the video. “Under my leadership, this madness will end,” he said.

He also made the claim that the “radical Left” invented the concept of transgender identity "only a few years ago".

The 76-year-old is so far the only candidate to officially declare his presidential bid for 2024.

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Utah are the other five Republican-leaning states that have passed legislation prohibiting or restricting gender-affirming care for minors over the past two years .

Source: TRTWorld and agencies