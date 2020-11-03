Fast News

As millions of Americans head to the polls today in what could be the highest election turnout in a century, we bring you the latest updates in one of the most watched presidential races.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have spent the last few days making their case to voters in critical battleground states, hoping to land those key electoral votes. File photo taken on November 2, 2020. (Enes Danis / TRTWorld)

As the US electorate wakes up to Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have already started cementing their election night results strategy in a vote promising a historic turnout and riveting television.

Here's a summary of important updates:

More than 95 million Americans had already cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election by Monday, according to the US tally

Just a day before Election Day, the record-breaking number is equal to 69 percent of the entire voter turnout for the 2016 election

Trump has cast doubt in advance on Tuesday's election results, while Biden pushed ahead on offence on the final full day of campaigning

Texas and Nevada courts denied Republican attempts to throw out votes or cry foul over "fraudulent votes" but some 300 legal challenges over election procedures are currently in play.

Countrywide Covid-19 cases hit 9,546,152 with 67,589 new cases and counting.





LIVE updates for November 3, 2020

*All updates are in GMT

Two New Hampshire towns cast votes after midnight, 60 year tradition

Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began.

The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town's five votes. In Millsfield, 20 kilometres (12 miles) to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden's five.

Normally, there would be a big food spread and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch the voting but due to Covid-19 concerns this year's celebration was not possible, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week.

Electoral laws in New Hampshire allow municipalities with fewer than 100 residents to open their polling stations at midnight and to close them when all registered voters have fulfilled their civic duty.

Trump predicts 'another beautiful victory'

US President Donald Trump has predicted a "beautiful victory" in his final reelection campaign stop hours before polls open across the United States.

"We're going to have another beautiful victory tomorrow," he told a crowd on Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same place where he held the climactic rally of his 2016 campaign, when he upset the polls to beat Hillary Clinton.

"We're going to make history once again," he said.

Biden urges voters to 'take back' democracy

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden has concluded his last major rally on the eve of the US election by calling on voters to "take back" American democracy from President Donald Trump.

"It's time to stand up and take back our democracy. We can do this," the 77-year-old former vice president said on Monday as he wrapped up a boisterous drive-in rally in Pittsburgh in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania.

"I have a feeling we're coming together for a big win tomorrow," he said to cheers and honks, adding that if elected president he would act to "get Covid under control on day one."

