Fast News

Preliminary reports say four people aboard the plane were killed and a fifth person remains unaccounted for after the crash in Imperial County.

US Navy's air facility in Imperial County says "there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft." (AP Archive)

A US military aircraft has crashed in the country's California state, killing four people aboard while the fifth person is still missing, according to local media. Authorities have not confirmed the casualties yet.

The incident occurred somewhere in Imperial County, according to dispatch reports from emergency responders on Wednesday.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to the KYMA news channel that an aircraft crashed near the Arizona state border.

According to reports, the aircraft was a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey airplane which is used for carrying nuclear materials.

The US Navy's air facility in Imperial County said, "there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft."

"We can confirm that an aircraft belonging to 3d Marine Aircraft Wing crashed near Glamis, CA. Military and civilian first responders are on site," Naval Air Facility El Centro said on Facebook.





This is a developing story and will be updated soon ...

Source: TRTWorld and agencies