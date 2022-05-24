Fast News

Gunman kills 18 children and three adults at an elementary school in south-central Texas state before being shot dead by responding police, officials say.

Shooting in Texas comes less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers. (Reuters)

At least 21 people including 18 children have been killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school, and the 18-year-old gunman is dead, US officials said.

Senator Roland Gutierrez who was briefed by Texas Rangers said on Tuesday that 18 children and three adults were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town.

The revised death toll came after Greg Abbott, governor of the south-central US state, said the assailant "shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher."

Abbott said the gunman –– a resident of the community –– was believed to have shot his grandmother before heading to Robb Elementary School at around noon, abandoning his vehicle and entering with a handgun, and possibly also a rifle.

It was the deadliest such incident since 14 high school students and three adult staff were killed in Parkland, Florida in 2018 –– and the worst at an elementary school since the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut, in which 20 children and six staff were killed.

Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde.



Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together.



I've instructed @TxDPS & Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. pic.twitter.com/Yjwi8tDT1v — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2022

Flags to fly at half-staff

President Joe Biden will speak this evening on the latest school shooting in the United States, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House," she wrote on Twitter as Biden flew back from a visit to South Korea and Japan.

Biden also ordered that the US flag at the White House be flown at half-staff, along with flags at the federal government and military buildings and vessels, "as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence," a White House statement said.

Sen. Chris Murphy delivers remarks on Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: “What are we doing? What are we doing?…This only happens in this country and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day." https://t.co/Zh3OvUaIwm pic.twitter.com/TjJVoaFbRN — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 24, 2022

'These kids weren't unlucky'

Ted Cruz, a Republican US senator from Texas, tweeted that he and his wife are "lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde."

But Senator Chris Murphy, a Democratic from Connecticut, where the Sandy Hook shooting took place, made an impassioned appeal for concrete action to prevent further violence.

"This isn't inevitable, these kids weren't unlucky. This only happens in this country and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day," Murphy said on the Senate floor.

"I'm here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues: Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely," he added.

The massacre in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 120 kms from the border with Mexico.

Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.

