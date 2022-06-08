Fast News

Washington DC: US sees no signals the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine can be resolved diplomatically in the near term, a top US diplomat for Europe at the State Department has said.

"Negotiation table unfortunately is not around the corner. There is no evidence that Russia today wants to engage in good faith in negotiations …. It’s still sometime away," Karen Donfried, assistant secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, told media on Wednesday.

Donfried repeated US position on the conflict, saying Washington supports Ukraine's rights to defend itself and that "Ukraine has shown it is a formidable force… Ukrainians are inspiring the entire world at this moment."

Her remarks came after Ukrainian forces withdrew to the outskirts of the eastern Sievierodonetsk city on Wednesday in the face of a fierce Russian push – another major development in one of the bloodiest battles of the military offensive.

NATO enlargement

Calling Russia's military offensive in Ukraine – now in its 105th day – "Europe's 9/11", Donfried said it has galvanised the US-Europe alliance and NATO military bloc, leading to "remarkable unity" among the allies.

"If we want one example of a strategic miscalculation Putin [Russian President] made… Sweden and Finland applying for NATO membership is a striking one," she said.

The Nordic countries always felt it was not in their strategic interest to join the military alliance, she said, but Russia miscalculated.

"Putin in the run up to war in Ukraine said he was concerned about too much NATO presence along Russia's borders, something he was seeking to prevent. He has brought back exactly the opposite, with [Sweden] and Finland applying for NATO membership," Donfried said.

Sweden, along with Finland, formally applied to join NATO on May 18, a decision spurred by fears Russia won't stop at Ukraine, where it began its offensive on February 24.

Türkiye's demands

Asked about Türkiye's concerns over Sweden and Finland's potential membership to the military bloc, she said, "any decision about NATO enlargement is not the decision just for the United States, it's a decision for all 30 NATO allies."

"And of course, Türkiye is very much a valued NATO ally. It has raised concerns particularly about Sweden's and Finland's relationship to the PKK [terror group], and we very much are concerned about terrorist threat. We hope the three countries would be able to resolve this issue," she added.

Ankara says admission of the Nordic countries could be a threat to the bloc's future unless they take "a clear position on the fight against terrorism".

Türkiye's core demands include Sweden and Finland end support for PKK/YPG and FETO terror groups and lift restrictions on Ankara in the defence industry before they become members of NATO.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Donfried said the US supports NATO's enlargement and is in contact with Türkiye in this regard.

Top US officials are having regular conversations with their Turkish counterparts, she said, adding "I am confident there will be a positive conclusion."

Source: TRT World