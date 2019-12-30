Insight

In New York alone, there has been a 21 percent increase in crimes targeting Jewish people in the past year.

An attacker stabbed five people at a rabbi’s home late on Saturday while they were celebrating Hanukkah in the town of Monsey, to the north of New York City.

All of the victims required hospitalisation with two in critical condition after the attack in a predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighbourhood.

Police officials said they were stepping up patrols in Jewish neighbourhoods amidst an upturn in crimes targeting Jewish people.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said: “The spirit we bring today is one of resolve and relentlessness. We will keep adding as many measures as it takes to end this crisis.”

New Jersey

Just over a fortnight ago, in the neighbouring state of New Jersey, four people including a police officer were killed, while the two suspects also died in a subsequent gunfight near a kosher market.

The battle began right after “high-powered rifle fire” according to the city police department. According to the investigators, the attackers were motivated by anti-Jewish hate but acted on their own.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop also said surveillance video of the attackers made it clear they targeted the kosher market, and he pronounced the bloodshed a hate crime against Jews.

San Diego

Earlier in April, an attacker killed a woman when he opened fire on worshippers at a synagogue packed with Jews marking the Passover. Three others were also wounded.

Before launching the attack, the killer posted an anti-Semitic screed on social media, in which he said that he had drawn inspiration from the Christchurch massacre just a month earlier. 51 Muslims were killed in that attack on two New Zealand mosques by a White supremacist terrorist.

Pittsburgh

Just over a year ago in October 2018, a gunman yelling “all Jews must die” stormed a Pittsburgh synagogue killing 11 and wounding six people, including four police officers before he was wounded and arrested.

The alleged killer, Robert Bowers, an avowed anti-Semite, appeared defiant and determined in court. He pleaded not guilty in federal court.

All of America is in mourning over the mass murder of Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We pray for those who perished and their loved ones, and our hearts go out to the brave police officers who sustained serious injuries... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Source: TRTWorld and agencies