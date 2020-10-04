Fast News

Alexandre Mattiussi's brand AMI is one of only a few presenting collections with physical events this season.

Models present creations by designer Alexandre Mattiussi as part of his Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection show for his brand AMI, during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France October 3, 2020 (Reuters)

French fashion label AMI hosted a full fashion show with catwalk display on the banks of the Seine river at dusk.

Guests at the show on Saturday were accommodated on a barge docked in the quay by the river.

The brand, founded just under 10 years ago by designer Alexandre Mattiussi, is one of a reduced number presenting collections with physical events this season, after some labels opted for digital displays and videos for Paris Fashion Week.

Fashion designer Alexandre Mattiussi acknowledges the audience after presenting creations for AMI during the women's Spring/Summer 2020/2021 collection fashion shows in Paris on October 3, 2020. (AFP)

Models, including some regular Parisians, paraded AMI's latest looks on the quay by the river, as guests looked on from a barge, surrounded by Paris’s romantic bridges where passersby stopped to watch.

People look from a bridge a collection of AMI by Alexandre Mattiussi during the women's Spring/Summer 2020/2021 collection fashion shows in Paris on October 3, 2020. (AFP)

Multiple screens inside the boat allowed the audience to have a closer look at the runway.

The collection was the first major womenswear one for the brand, which first erupted on the scene with men's clothing.

Guests attend a fashion show of AMI by Alexandre Mattiussi during the women's Spring/Summer 2020/2021 collection fashion shows in Paris on October 3, 2020. (AFP)

The new line

Looks included long black dresses, beige suit ensembles, checkered shorts and pencil skirts, while several models wore ruffled pastel dresses with a Pierrot-style collar.

Models present creations for AMI by Alexandre Mattiussi during the women's Spring/Summer 2020/2021 collection fashion shows in Paris on October 3, 2020. (AFP)

"We need to celebrate a little bit, when you have this kind of crisis, it's very easy to fall into a kind of depression," Mattiussi said in an interview before the show, adding he was keen to return to the catwalk despite the coronavirus pandemic.

A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Mattiussi as part of his Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection show for his brand AMI, during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France October 3, 2020. (Reuters)

"I feel like there is a challenge and responsibility to look up and look at the light and maybe to participate in this kind of 'beginning again'."

A model presents a creation for AMI by Alexandre Mattiussi during the women's Spring/Summer 2020/2021 collection fashion shows in Paris on October 3, 2020. (AFP)

Masked guests, who were offered alcohol gel upon arrival - with 140 in attendance compared to the 600 or AMI might usually invite.

Models present creations by designer Alexandre Mattiussi as part of his Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection show for his brand AMI, during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France October 3, 2020 (Reuters)

"Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams and French actress Emmanuelle Beart also attended.

Source: Reuters