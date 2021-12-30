Fast News

Their marriage is officially over more than 10 years after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the action star and former California governor.

The terms of the former couple's divorce settlement were not made public. (Reuters Archive)

A court in Los Angeles has made Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's divorce official 10 years after they separated following the actor-turned-politician's infidelity

The pair's divorce proceedings took a particularly long time because of the number of financial assets to negotiate, Celebrity news site TMZ said on Wednesday.

Shriver, a journalist and the niece of former US president John F. Kennedy, first filed for divorce in July 2011.

Weeks later, the "Terminator" star admitted to having an affair with the family nanny, Mildred Baena, with whom he had a son in 1997.

Shriver cited "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce filing.

Tabloid frenzy

The revelation set off a tabloid frenzy, but Schwarzenegger and Shriver handled their divorce quietly and without lobbing accusations in court or in public.

There were virtually no public actions taken in the case between the initial flurry of filings in 2011 and a resumption of court moves in June.

Financial details of the settlement were kept confidential, and because the couple's four children together are now all adults, there is no child support or custody arrangement.

Settlement papers say that neither owes the other any spousal support, but both reserve the right to seek it through the court in the future.

TV, movie screen icons

Schwarzenegger put his film career aside and served two terms as California governor.

Within a year of leaving office, he admitted to the scandal, and has since returned to acting sporadically with roles in "Terminator'' and "Expendables'' films.

Shriver was forced to resign from her position as a correspondent on the NBC show "Dateline'' when her husband announced he was running for governor.

She resumed her work as a television journalist after her husband left office.

Shriver and Schwarzenegger's children range in age from 24 to 32. The eldest, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is an author who is married to actor Chris Pratt.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies