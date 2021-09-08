Fast News

The filing to end the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship comes weeks after Jamie Spears said he was prepared to step back from his role as conservator.

In this September 25, 2014 file photo, Britney Spears smiles during the launch of her lingerie collection at a shopping mall in Oberhausen, Germany. (Reuters)

Britney Spears' father has filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years.

James Spears filed his petition on Tuesday to terminate the conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the document says.

“If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Judge Brenda Penny, who oversees the case, will need to approve the move.

Britney Spears attorney Matthew Rosengart said in an email the filing “represents another legal victory for Britney Spears — a massive one — as well as vindication for Ms. Spears.”

James Spears had been the target of much of the anger surrounding the conservatorship from both his daughter and the public.

'Impassioned plea'

A petition from Britney Spears' attorney to remove him was to be heard at the next hearing in the case on September 29.

James Spears said in a filing on August 12 that he was planning to step down as the conservator of her finances, but offered no timetable. He gave up his control over her life decisions in 2019, keeping only his role overseeing her money.

He has repeatedly said there is no justification for his removal, and he has acted only in his daughter's best interest.

The conservatorship was established in 2008 when Britney Spears’ began to have very public mental struggles as media outlets obsessed over each moment, hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere, and she lost custody of her children.

Tuesday’s filing cites how Britney Spears’ “impassioned plea” to end the legal arrangement in a June 23 speech in court gave a jolt to those who wanted to see her freed from it, quoting from the transcript of that afternoon.

“I just want my life back,” Britney Spears said. “And it’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”

Fans gather outside courtroom

Fans objecting to her circumstances and seeing what they believed were pleas for help in the pop star’s Instagram posts began calling online to #FreeBritney, and began appearing outside her court hearings to protest.

Famous names from Miley Cyrus to Britney Spears’ ex Justin Timberlake have joined the outcry in recent months, especially after Spears’ pair of passionate speeches to the court in June and July.

Penny, the judge with the ultimate power over the conservatorship, has not appeared inclined to end it before, but she has also never been presented with such a clear opportunity.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies