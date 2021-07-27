Fast News

According to US media reports, a separate petition to remove Jamie Spears from an estate estimated to be worth $60 million was filed but not made public.

In this file photo a fan holds a poster of Britney with her mouth taped shut as supporters gather outside the Los Angeles County Courthouse in Los Angeles on July 14, 2021. (AFP Archive)

Britney Spears has launched a legal bid to remove her father from a controversial guardianship controlling her finances and replace him with an independent accountant.

The Los Angeles Superior Court website on Monday listed a new petition to "Appoint Conservator of Estate (Successor)", and California-based accountant Jason Rubin is listed as "Nominee."

Mathew Rosengart, who was appointed as the pop star's attorney this month, had pledged to move swiftly to remove Jamie Spears after the singer delivered two emotional testimonies to a Los Angeles court labeling the conservatorship as "cruelty."

"If the court doesn't see this as abuse... I don't know what is," said Spears, 39, telling the court via telephone she wanted her father removed and to "press charges" against him.

According to US media reports, a separate petition to remove Jamie Spears from an estate estimated to be worth $60 million was filed but not made public.

Rosengart argued in the petition that as a recent judge's ruling found "Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination," The New York Times reported.

Jamie Spears' removal has been a longstanding demand of devoted global fans campaigning under the #FreeBritney slogan.

READ MORE: Finally a win for Britney Spears in the conservatorship battle

Spears was placed under a unique legal guardianship largely governed by her father after she suffered a highly public 2007 breakdown.

But the "Toxic" singer has become increasingly vocal and public in opposing the conservatorship since emotional court testimonies and social media posts in which she slammed the system as "cruelty" and accused her father and others of profiting from the system.

A THREAD: Exposing daily things Britney Spears is NOT allowed to do under this STUPID conservatorship #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/trS876mvW3 — Game of Conservatorships (@BritneyGoc) July 23, 2021

Spears alleged in court that she had been prevented from having a contraceptive IUD removed, despite wanting more children, and forcefully put on medication that made her feel "drunk."

She recently wrote on Instagram that she was "not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think."

Following a July 14 hearing, Rosengart told AFP his team would be "filing a petition as soon as possible to move Mr Spears," while also calling on the singer's father to step down voluntarily.

Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today 🤸‍♂️🤷‍♀️🐎 !!!! #FreeBritney — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) July 15, 2021

But Jamie Spears' lawyer told the court he would not be standing down, and disputed Britney Spears' account of the conservatorship.

A previous petition to remove Jamie Spears from his role last year was rejected by Judge Brenda Penny.

A court hearing has been set for December 13 to address the new petitions.

READ MORE: 'I quit!': Britney Spears won't perform under father conservatorship

Source: TRTWorld and agencies