Popular Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, known for playing Ertugrul in ‘Resurrection: Ertugrul’, is starring in a new series produced by TRT 1.
The series revolves around the life of a famous grand admiral in the Ottoman Empire.
TRT 1 published a trailer of the eagerly-anticipated series that racked up more than two million views.
The series will be available to stream on HilalPlay, a subscription based video-on-demand platform targeting Arabic and English speakers that was established in 2020. It provides world class Halal Entertainment with family-oriented values.
The platform provides a variety of carefully-selected Arabic, Turkish and international series and films, that aims to present their viewers with broad-minded programmes including drama, comedy, action, historical, martial and others.
