A lengthy West Coast trial heard graphic descriptions of encounters between the once-powerful producer and women who were trying to make their way in the world of movies.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of sex crimes in New York. (AP Archive)

Disgraced US movie titan Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman a decade ago, in a trial in which prosecutors said the Hollywood power player employed a "reign of terror" over aspiring young actresses.

A jury in Los Angeles deliberated on Monday for two weeks before finding the "Shakespeare in Love" producer guilty of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against one woman.

They did not reach a verdict on several other charges in a trial that had involved accusations by four women.

Impunity

Prosecutors painted a picture of a predatory ogre, who, for years, used his physical and professional prowess to rape and abuse women with impunity.

His victims were left terrorised and afraid for their careers if they spoke out against a man who dominated Tinseltown for decades, the lawyers said.

Source: AFP