Around the world, people ushered in the Lunar New Year, the most important annual holiday for Chinese people.

In Beijing, many worshippers offered morning prayers at the Lama Temple but the crowds appeared to be smaller compared to pre-pandemic days. (Eko Siswono Toyudho / AA)

People around the world have widely celebrated the Lunar New Year with dazzling performances like dragon and lion dances, as well as red lanterns and other decorations.

The first day of the lunar year corresponds to the first new moon of the lunar calendar, which takes place on Sunday, January 22nd this year, and ushers in the "Year of the Rabbit" in the Chinese Zodiac.

Each lunar year is associated with one of the 12 animals from the Chinese zodiac: the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig.

A woman burns incense sticks inside a Chinese temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Yangon's Chinatown, Myanmar. (Sai Aung Main / AFP)

The animals of the Chinese zodiac are lined up in a specific order based on ancient Chinese folk stories.

One story of the Chinese Zodiac is the "Great Race" and describes the Jade Emperor, a deity in Chinese mythology, calling animals to race towards him by crossing a river.

The years were then named in the order they arrived in. That leads to 12-year cycles, meaning the next Year of the Rabbit will begin on February 8, 2035.

A resident prays at the A-Ma temple at the beginning of the celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Macau, China. (EDUARDO LEAL / AFP)

During a Chinese New Year celebration in Thailand's Ratchaburi Province, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha lauded the two countries' centuries-old friendship.

China has recently optimized its Covid-19 policy, and the Thai people are ready and eager to see the return of Chinese tourists, Prayut said.

Many places in Thailand, including Bangkok and Phuket, this year held "Happy Chinese New Year" celebrations with rich content and unique features.

Lion dancers perform on the eve of lunar new year in the Chinatown area of Bangkok, Thailand. (JACK TAYLOR / AFP)

In honour of the Year of the Rabbit, the decorations and costumes of this year’s festivities were abundant in Rabbit figures.

A giant rabbit installation was placed to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea. (Ahn Young-joon / AP)

Certain foods are also in the spotlight during the Lunar New Year, with dumplings associated with wealth and prosperity, fish symbolising abundance, and more.

The Lunar New Year was celebrated in the West as well, with countries like New Zealand, Serbia, the United States, and the United Kingdom joining the public festivities.

The Empire State Building, a well-known landmark in New York City, was lit in red from Friday evening for the 23rd consecutive year, China's state-run CGTN news channel reported.

A Chinese New Year global gala night, the third of its kind, was held online in New Zealand on Saturday to celebrate the festive occasion and promote Chinese culture globally, according to its organizer, the Culture Bridge.

Women prepare offerings during the Chinese New Year celebration in a temple in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. (AA)

In the UK, diners visited the lantern-decorated Chinatown in London and did not miss the opportunity to take selfies to celebrate the "Year of the Rabbit."

In Edinburgh, Scotland, Chinese along with locals celebrated the event with a wide range of activities, including concerts, a light show, and opportunities for residents to try their hand at Chinese calligraphy, CGTN reported.

On Saturday, the Serbian capital of Belgrade celebrated the New Year with fireworks and a lion dance.

The central celebration at the Kalemegdan Fortress in Belgrade attracted hundreds of people, including Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo.

Serbia held a "Chinese Lights Festival " event to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Novi Sad. Many light shows such as the Chinese dragon, butterflies and magic fish attracted the attention of visitors. (AA)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies