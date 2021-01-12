Fast News

Mohammed Bakri, director of a documentary on 2002 clashes in occupied West Bank, calls court ruling "unfair" and insists the judge acted on instructions "from above".

Mohammed Bakri's lawyer calls court ruling a "political decision" aimed at "silencing any voice that differs from the Israeli narrative". (@Qudsn_en)

An Israeli court has banned screenings of a documentary film about 2002 clashes in the occupied West Bank by prominent director Mohammed Bakri, in a ruling seen by AFP news agency.

In a ruling late on Monday, the district court in Lod banned "the broadcasting and screening of the film in Israel".

Bakri enraged the Israeli establishment and Jewish public with his documentary film "Jenin, Jenin" about April 2002 clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in which 52 Palestinians and 23 Israeli soldiers were killed.

The film was banned in Israel after a few screenings, but the supreme court later overturned the ban.

An army colonel who participated in the Jenin operation, Nissim Meghnagi, then filed a defamation suit against Bakri after he was accused in the film of stealing money from an elderly Palestinian man, an allegation he denied.

The ruling in favour of Meghnagi said he had been "sent to defend his country and found himself accused of a crime he did not commit".

Court acted on instructions 'from above'

It ordered Bakri to pay damages to Meghnagi of 175,000 shekels ($55,400).

Bakri told AFP he would appeal, dismissing the decision as "unfair" and insisting the judge had acted on instructions "from above".

Bakri's lawyer, Hussein Abu Hussein, characterised the ruling as a "political decision" aimed at "silencing any voice that differs from the Israeli narrative".

Israeli armed forces chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi hailed the verdict as a "clear message of support for the army".

Repeated legal challenges

Bakri is an Arab Israeli, a term used to describe Palestinians who stayed on their land following the creation of the Jewish state in 1948 along with their descendants.

"Jenin Jenin," which recounts deadly clashes during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, has been the subject of repeated legal challenges.

A 2008 complaint filed by army reservists who participated in the Jenin operation was dismissed, but the judge chastised Bakri for not including the army's account of the clashes to balance the testimony of witnesses.

