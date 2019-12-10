Fast News

Fredriksson formed Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986. The two released their first album the same year and went on to achieve international success in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Singer Marie Fredriksson of Swedish band Roxette performs during a concert in Oberursel near Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. June 12, 2011. (AFP)

Marie Fredriksson, the female half of the Swedish pop duo Roxette, has died at age 61, her management agency said on Tuesday.

The Dimberg Jernberg agency said Fredriksson died Monday “of the consequences of a long illness.”

It “is with great sorrow that we must inform you that one of greatest and most-loved artists is gone,” the firm said.

Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days+nights in my tiny apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! I’m honoured to have met your talent+generosity. All my love goes to you+your family. Things will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/CTegAUGrXG — Per Gessle (@PartyPleaser) December 10, 2019

Fredriksson became ill in 2002 and was diagnosed with a brain tumour. She underwent radiation treatment and had continued health problems.

She went into remission and returned to the studio in 2010.

Six years later, however, her doctors advised her to stop touring and rest.

Fredriksson is survived by her husband, Mikael Bolyos, and their two children, Josefin and Oscar.

Source: AP