The 32-year-old British singer and actress alleges in the lawsuit that LaBeouf left her in a constant state of fear and humiliation, once slammed her into a car, tried to strangle her and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

British singer-songwriter FKA twigs arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles, US, on January 26, 2020. (Reuters)

British musician FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks unspecified damages for alleged sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. It was filed under FKA twigs birth name, Tahliah Barnett.

Representatives of LaBeouf, 34, a former child star who dated the singer for about a year in 2018 and 2019, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

In a statement to The New York Times, which broke the story, LaBeouf said, "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

which is why i have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option. — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 11, 2020

Serious accusations

Barnett, 32, met LaBeouf while appearing in his 2019 semi-autobiographical film "Honey Boy" about a young actor's dysfunctional early years.

Barnett had a supporting role alongside LaBeouf.

After what the lawsuit described as an early “charm offensive,” LaBeouf convinced Barnett to move in with him, leading to what the lawsuit characterised as a “living nightmare.”

LaBeouf isolated FKA twigs from family and friends, demanding absolute fealty, and constant verbal abuse led to several physical attacks on her, the lawsuit claimed.

He was ferociously jealous of everyone from waiters she was polite with to her ex-fiance, actor Robert Pattinson, the lawsuit alleged.

The lawsuit says LaBeouf "engaged in a continuous stream of verbal and mental abuse toward Tahliah, belittling her and berating her after the slightest perceived 'insult'."

It said that on one occasion in February 2019, the actor slammed Barnett against a car and tried to strangle her.

She also accuses LaBeouf of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

Barnett's attorney Freedman said in a statement that Barnett initially wanted to resolve the matter privately on condition the actor agree to receive "meaningful and consistent psychological treatment."

"Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him," Freedman said.

She made several attempts to leave him that he resisted, but he later ended the relationship himself, the lawsuit said.

LaBeouf found fame as a Disney Channel star on "Even Stevens" and later appeared in movies including "Transformers" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."

The past decade has seen several run-ins with the law for disorderly conduct, drunk driving and anger management issues. LaBeouf sought treatment for alcoholism in 2014 and 2017.

