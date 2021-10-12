Fast News

With "No Time to Die" claiming the No. 1 spot on domestic box office charts, the "Venom" follow-up slid to second place with $32 million.

Rami Malek speaks as Daniel Craig looks on during a ceremony honoring Craig with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on October 6, 2021. (AP)

"No Time to Die," the latest installment in the James Bond movie franchise, shot straight to number one in North America's box office on its opening weekend, netting $55.5 million, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

The United Artists film, the last to feature Daniel Craig as 007, sees Ian Fleming's spy hero dragged out of retirement to face off against old foes Blofeld, the criminal network SPECTRE and Safin, played by Rami Malek.

Last week's leader "Venom: Let there Be Carnage" was knocked down to second place with a haul of $31.7 million, making a total of $141 million for its first two weeks.

Actor Tom Hardy, right, and director Andy Serkis appear during a photo call for their film "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" at a screening in central London on September 14, 2021. (AP)

The Sony film stars Tom Hardy as investigative journalist Eddie Brock whose symbiotic bond with an alien named Venom gives him superpowers.

Brock must stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who has broken out of prison after merging with another alien.

Third place was held by "The Addams Family 2," which brought in $10.1 million.

The animated feature by United Artists follows the iconically creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky family as they go on vacation.

In fourth position was Disney's blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" which netted $4.3 million.

Awkwafina, from left, Meng'er Zhang, Simu Liu and Fala Chen arrive at a screening of "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" at Regal Union Square on August 30, 2021, in New York. (AP)

The film stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu, Disney's first Asian lead, as a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father – Hong Kong legend Tony Leung.

Fifth place was held by "The Many Saints of Newark," the Warner Bros. prequel to cult television series "The Sopranos," which took in $1.4 million in its second week.

That was followed by comedy action movie "Free Guy" starring Ryan Reynolds.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, left, and director Shawn Levy pose together at the world premiere of "Free Guy" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on August 3, 2021, in New York. (AP)

Source: AFP