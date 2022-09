Fast News

The South Korean series will compete with 'Stranger Things,' 'Succession' and 'Severance,' among others for the top drama honour next week.

The dystopian drama sparked a debate within South Korea about toxic competitive societies and prompted new interest in the country's culture and language. (Kim Hong-Ji / Illustration / File Photo / Reuters)

South Korean drama "Squid Game" has landed its first Emmy awards, taking home an acting honour and three other trophies in the run-up to next week's battle for television's best drama.

On Sunday, Lee You-mi won the accolade for guest drama actress at the Creative Arts Emmys for playing Ji Young, a young woman forced to compete in a risky quest for riches after she is freed from prison in the dystopian Netflix Inc series.

The actress accepted the accolade on stage at a theatre in downtown Los Angeles, speaking a few sentences in Korean before yelling in English: "I'm so very happy!"

The Creative Arts Emmys honoured behind-the-scenes artists such as sound engineers, hair stylists and cinematographers as well as guest actors.

Lead actor and other awards will be handed out at a televised red-carpet event on September 12. "Squid Game" will compete for the top drama honour, the first non-English language series to be nominated for that prize.

Rivals for the award include Netflix's "Stranger Things," which earned five Creative Arts awards, including music supervision, for a season that featured Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill."

Inclusion in the series sent the song to the top of music charts.

HBO's media dynasty drama "Succession," also in the hunt for best drama, secured one award on Sunday, for casting.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies