Hulya Yazici, who heads the Independent Art Association that is organising the event, said she hopes the exhibit spreads messages of positivity to the world and builds "cultural bridges between countries."

An exhibition of Turkish modern art is set to open its doors to the world's art enthusiasts next week in the Netherlands.

The works of Dutch painter Rembrandt will also be on display at the Aura/Contemporary Turkish Art exhibition, said artist Hulya Yazici, who heads the Independent Art Association that is organising the event beginning on December 3 in the Hague.

The exhibition's global communication partner, Yazici said the association had hosted numerous international artists in Türkiye during the Istanbul Triennial, which it has been organising since 2010.

She added this would be the first time the event is taking place, noting the challenge it would be to transport "the works of so many artists abroad."

"We actually set out to do this three years ago. As we were about to leave, our path was cut off due to the pandemic. This year, we gathered to realise this exhibition," she said.

Positive messages to the world

People around the world communicate the most through art, Yazici says. Through the exhibition, they want to send messages of positivity.

"While parts of the world are unfortunately associated with war and bad events, we want to give positive messages to the world through art," explained the artist, underlining the importance of building "cultural bridges between countries."

She said they hoped to elicit "positive development" between the Netherlands and Türkiye with the exhibition and added: "As the Independent Art Association, we strive to be a cultural ambassador on the path of art."

Yazici said the group had plans for another project in Shusha, a city in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, and intended "to bring Turkish contemporary artists to other cities in Europe."

The exhibition's curator, Ahmet Ozel, said the event would host a total of 84 works by 18 artists using a variety of techniques.

Ozel pointed out that cultural and artistic contacts between Türkiye and the Netherlands started at the beginning of the 18th century, stating that this time, they wanted to connect that relationship with contemporary art.

Organised with the support of the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, as well as the Yunus Emre Institute, Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, Istanbul Gelisim University, and various companies, the exhibition will be open until January 1, 2023.

