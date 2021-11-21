Fast News

Russia held the previous record since 2019, set by over 8,000 musicians. The exacting record requires that musicians play simultaneously without changes to the line-up or sharing of instruments.

Venezuelan Musicians performed Tchaikovsky's "Slavonic March." (Reuters)

Thousands of Venezuelan musicians have been accorded the record title for the world’s largest orchestra.

A week ago more than 12,000 musicians—most children and adolescents—from Venezuela's National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras played a classical piece together for more than five minutes as they sought to beat a Russian record set two years ago.

Venezuela's Information Minister Freddy Nanez and the Russian ambassador in Caracas, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, congratulated the musicians on Saturday in an address broadcast on state television.

The broadcast included a recording of Guinness World Records expert Susana Reyes announcing that the Venezuelan musicians had been successful in setting a new record after they played La Marche Slave (Slavonic March) by Pyotr Tchaikovsky for more than five minutes.

Record comes to South America

During the broadcast, President Nicolas Maduro presented the certificate from Guinness World Records which recognized that "El Sistema" broke the record with 8,573 musicians in the orchestra.

The previous record was for an orchestra of 8,097 musicians who played together in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Conditions require musicians to be playing simultaneously without people swapping in and out, or lending their instruments to other players.

Guinness did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"El Sistema" includes some 350,000 children and youths among its rank, playing in a network of 180 orchestras.

