President Donald Trump has said that US intervention prevented a "bad nuclear war" between India and Pakistan after the South Asian rivals agreed on a ceasefire following a series of clashes.

"We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war, millions of people could have been killed. So I'm very proud of that," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

He also said the United States is ready to help India and Pakistan with trade.

Trade is a big reason why they stopped fighting, he added.

