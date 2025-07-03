Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday said a multi-billion-dollar mega-dam on the Blue Nile that has long worried neighbouring countries is complete and will be officially inaugurated in September.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), launched in 2011 with a $4 billion budget, is considered Africa’s largest hydroelectric project stretching 1.8 kilometres (just over one mile) wide and 145 metres (475 feet) high.

Addis Ababa says it is vital for its electrification programme but it has been a source of tensions with downstream nations Egypt and Sudan who worry it will affect their water supply.

Speaking in parliament, Abiy said GERD “is now complete, and we are preparing for its official inauguration”.

“To our neighbours downstream -- Egypt and Sudan -- our message is clear: the Renaissance Dam is not a threat, but a shared opportunity,” he added. “The energy and development it will generate stand to uplift not just Ethiopia.”

Egypt, which is already suffering from severe water scarcity, views the GERD as an existential threat to its water share from the Nile and demands a binding agreement on the dam’s filling and operation.