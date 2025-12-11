Syria has abolished its network of exceptional courts and voided their rulings as part of a wider push towards transitional justice, Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais said on Thursday, framing the move as a significant shift in the country’s post-Assad legal landscape.

Wais told the state-run SANA news agency that the ministry is committed to “upholding human rights in the judiciary and applying them in practice,” saying the changes are designed to align Syria’s justice system with international standards after years of abuse under the previous regime.

According to Wais, the reforms include expanded prison monitoring, new legal offices tasked with guaranteeing detainees’ rights, and the full cancellation of exceptional courts—long criticised for secret proceedings, arbitrary rulings and lack of due process.

He said advancing a nationwide transitional justice process is essential to ensuring equal access to fair trials and restoring public trust.

Related TRT World - Turkish FM calls December 8 'new chapter' for Syrian people, stresses need for unified armed forces

Human Rights Day marked for first time