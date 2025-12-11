Syria has abolished its network of exceptional courts and voided their rulings as part of a wider push towards transitional justice, Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais said on Thursday, framing the move as a significant shift in the country’s post-Assad legal landscape.
Wais told the state-run SANA news agency that the ministry is committed to “upholding human rights in the judiciary and applying them in practice,” saying the changes are designed to align Syria’s justice system with international standards after years of abuse under the previous regime.
According to Wais, the reforms include expanded prison monitoring, new legal offices tasked with guaranteeing detainees’ rights, and the full cancellation of exceptional courts—long criticised for secret proceedings, arbitrary rulings and lack of due process.
He said advancing a nationwide transitional justice process is essential to ensuring equal access to fair trials and restoring public trust.
Human Rights Day marked for first time
Syria marked its first-ever Human Rights Day this week, which Wais described as a signal that “the day of great victory marks the beginning of elevating human rights.”
Speaking on Monday during Liberation Day commemorations marking one year since Bashar al Assad’s overthrow, President Ahmed al Sharaa reiterated the government’s commitment to transitional justice.
He said accountability for past crimes—whether through prosecution or reconciliation—is vital for stability, truth and preventing future abuses.
Damascus also hosted its inaugural Human Rights Day ceremony on Wednesday at the Umayyad Palace, held with the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. The event marked the 76th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which affirms fundamental rights for all individuals.
Human rights violations of the previous regime have been documented by UN investigations and international reports, which repeatedly describe the ousted Assad regime’s use of arbitrary detention, systematic torture and widespread enforced disappearances in prisons and detention centres.
Rights observers say abolishing exceptional courts is a significant step, but they caution that meaningful reform will depend on implementation, transparency and accountability mechanisms in the months ahead.