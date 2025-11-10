Airlines have cancelled more than 2,700 US flights and delayed more than 10,000, the most disruptions on a single day since the US government shutdown began.
Major airlines were dealing with a third day of government-mandated flight cuts along with rising air traffic controller absences, which have caused thousands of delays and cancellations.
Delta Air Lines was especially hard hit, cancelling or delaying 52 percent of its mainline flights on Sunday.
The news came as reports suggested that lawmakers reached an agreement to end the government shutdown, which is now in its 40th day.
US President Donald Trump said that a deal to end the government shutdown was very close.
"It looks like we're getting very close to the shutdown ending," Trump told reporters as he returned to the White House.
The US Senate convened Sunday evening local time to vote on the short-term funding bill. If approved, the measure will advance to the House of Representatives before being sent to the White House for Trump's signature, paving the way for the government's reopening.