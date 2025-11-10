US
1 min read
US surpasses 10,000 flight delays in worst day of disruptions since shutdown began
The news came as reports suggest US lawmakers reached a bipartisan agreement to end the government shutdown.
US surpasses 10,000 flight delays in worst day of disruptions since shutdown began
Delta Air Lines was especially hard hit, cancelling or delaying 52 percent of its mainline flights on Sunday. / Reuters
November 10, 2025

Airlines have cancelled more than 2,700 US flights and delayed more than 10,000, the most disruptions on a single day since the US government shutdown began.

Major airlines were dealing with a third day of government-mandated flight cuts along with rising air traffic controller absences, which have caused thousands of delays and cancellations.

Delta Air Lines was especially hard hit, cancelling or delaying 52 percent of its mainline flights on Sunday.

RECOMMENDED

The news came as reports suggested that lawmakers reached an agreement to end the government shutdown, which is now in its 40th day.

US President Donald Trump said that a deal to end the government shutdown was very close.

"It looks like we're getting very close to the shutdown ending," Trump told reporters as he returned to the White House.

The US Senate convened Sunday evening local time to vote on the short-term funding bill. If approved, the measure will advance to the House of Representatives before being sent to the White House for Trump's signature, paving the way for the government's reopening.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations