Türkiye is set to begin restoration and reinforcement work on the dome of the iconic Ayasofya Grand Mosque in Istanbul, in one of the biggest repair projects carried out on the 1,486-year-old structure.

While restoration efforts on other parts of the architectural marvel have been under way for 10 years, the reinforcement of the main dome and half domes will focus on weak structural points in order to make the domes more resistant to earthquakes while still preserving the original structure. In order to protect the interior mosaics of the dome, work will be carried out from the exterior surface, according to Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.