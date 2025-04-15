CULTURE
1 min read
Restoration begins on 6th-century Ayasofya
The UNESCO World Heritage Site will stay open during the quake-resistant reinforcement, which aims to preserve the marvel’s original structure and protect its interior mosaics.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
April 15, 2025

Türkiye is set to begin restoration and reinforcement work on the dome of the iconic Ayasofya Grand Mosque in Istanbul, in one of the biggest repair projects carried out on the 1,486-year-old structure.

While restoration efforts on other parts of the architectural marvel have been under way for 10 years, the reinforcement of the main dome and half domes will focus on weak structural points in order to make the domes more resistant to earthquakes while still preserving the original structure. In order to protect the interior mosaics of the dome, work will be carried out from the exterior surface, according to Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. 

The UNESCO World Heritage Site — built in the sixth century, and often referred to as the “Eighth Wonder of the World” — will remain open to worshippers and visitors during the restoration process.

