Trump says will not allow any uranium enrichment in deal with Iran
Trump's remarks came after reports suggested the deal would propose a limited low-level enrichment.
President Masoud Pezeshkian, second right, listens to head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami as he visits an exhibition of Iran's nuclear achievements, in Tehran, Iran, April 9, 2025. (Iranian Presidency Office) / AP
June 2, 2025

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that his administration would not permit any uranium enrichment by Iran under a potential new deal.

"The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from 'enriching.' Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

His statement came in response to media reports suggesting that the US had presented Iran with a proposal permitting limited low-level enrichment.

According to Axios, the plan would still ban new enrichment sites and require the dismantling of key uranium infrastructure, alongside enhanced international oversight.

It would also reportedly require Iran to temporarily cut enrichment levels to 3 percent and shut down underground facilities for an unspecified duration. Above-ground enrichment would be capped at reactor fuel levels, in line with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) standards.

The deal would introduce rigorous oversight, including immediate adoption of the IAEA’s Additional Protocol, granting the agency the authority to conduct environmental sampling during inspections at both declared and undeclared sites.

Enrichment remains key point

Earlier, Iran ruled out any nuclear agreement that deprives it of enrichment.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “If the goal is to deprive Iran of its peaceful activities, then certainly no agreement will be reached.”

Araghchi insisted that Iran has “nothing to hide” on its nuclear programme.

“Iran has a peaceful nuclear programme... we are prepared to provide this assurance to any party or entity,” he said.

Trump seeks new deal

The fifth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran was held on 23 May in Rome, mediated by Oman.

Trump, who withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement signed by Iran and world powers, has repeatedly stated that Tehran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

He has insisted on negotiating a new deal, one that he says would be tougher and more enforceable than its predecessor.

