The Philippine and US militaries on Monday kicked off three weeks of joint exercises that will simulate a "full-scale battle scenario," as the two allies seek to deter to Beijing's ambitions in the contested South China Sea.

Around 17,000 troops are expected to participate in the annual "Balikatan," or "shoulder-to-shoulder" drills. For the first time, the drills will include an integrated air and missile defence simulation attended by President Ferdinand Marcos.

Sophisticated US weapons including the "highly mobile" NMESIS anti-ship missile system will also be deployed, including near a crucial chokepoint in the waters separating the northern Philippines from self-ruled island, Taiwan.

"We will demonstrate not just our will to uphold our mutual defence treaty in existence since 1951 but our matchless capability to do so," US Marine Corps Lieutenant General James Glynn said Monday at the Balikatan opening ceremony in Manila.

"Nothing builds bonds more quickly than shared adversity," he added, without specifying a common threat.

Philippines Major General Francisco Lorenzo added the exercises would reinforce the country's ability to address "contemporary security challenges".

The Philippines has been engaged in months of confrontations with Beijing over disputed areas of the South China Sea.

It has steadily deepened defence cooperation with treaty ally the United States since Marcos took office in 2022 and began pushing back on China's sweeping claims to the crucial waterway.

During a recent visit to Manila, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington was "doubling down" on the alliance.

"Deterrence is necessary around the world, but specifically in this region, in your country — considering the threats from the Communist Chinese," he said in late March.

While the bulk of visiting forces involved in Balikatan will be from the United States, countries including Australia and Japan are sending smaller contingents.