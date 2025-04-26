WORLD
2 min read
Kashmir simmers as Indian forces blow up several homes
India has continued with its raids in Kashmir, as locals allege forces killed a brother of a jailed militant in a 'staged encounter'.
Kashmir simmers as Indian forces blow up several homes
Indian army blows up homes in Kashmir / AP
April 26, 2025

Indian forces in India-administered Kashmir have blasted and destroyed at least nine homes, which they say belong to Kashmiri rebels.

Various local newspapers on Saturday shared footage of at least nine homes being blown up by the Indian army as police conducted raids across Srinagar city.

In a handout, Indian police claimed they raided at least 63 homes of individuals in Srinagar city who are already imprisoned and lodged in various Indian jails.

Police announced that extensive search and cordon operations were launched throughout the district.

More than 1500 have been detained across Kashmir, amid an intensifying crackdown.

The Indian Express reported that the protests erupted in the Bandipora district after a brother of a jailed Kashmiri rebel was killed in what locals said was a ‘staged encounter’, while the Indian army alleged he was a militant.

Indian police said they detained 175 individuals across the Anantnag district in India-administered Kashmir, where unidentified gunmen killed 26 people earlier this week.

Recommended

The attack has fuelled a sharp escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours. India, alleging cross-border links to the assault, took sweeping retaliatory measures – suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a critical 1960 water-sharing pact, expelling Pakistani diplomats, cancelling Pakistani visas, and tightening media controls.

Islamabad strongly rejected the allegations, responding by expelling Indian diplomats, suspending visas for Indians, closing its airspace, and halting trade, including transactions routed through third countries.

Pakistan warned that any attempt by India to divert or block the flow of water under the Indus Waters Treaty would be regarded as an "act of war", stressing that the pact cannot be unilaterally suspended.

Meanwhile, India's Information Ministry issued an advisory prohibiting media channels from broadcasting live coverage of defence operations or the movement of security forces, citing "national security" concerns.

Kashmir has been at the heart of the conflict between India and Pakistan, with both claiming it in full but ruling it in part.

Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation