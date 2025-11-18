US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, invited the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to a high-profile 2013 New York Observer anniversary gala that listed Trump, Harvey Weinstein, and a slate of prominent media and political figures as guests, according to newly published emails.

The emails were released last week by the House Oversight Committee.

The March 2013 correspondence, sent four years after Epstein completed a 13-month jail sentence for child sex crimes, came from the New York Observer, which Kushner owned at the time.

The message, addressed to “Dear Mr Jeffrey Epstein,” promoted publisher Jared Kushner as “New York’s youngest powerhouse publisher” and described the March 14 event as a celebration of “the cities [sic] best, brightest and most influential in culture, media and finance.”

“Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be by his side to toast you all,” the invitation read.

It concluded with an attached formal card stating that “Jared Kushner, Publisher,” and “Joseph Meyer, CEO… cordially invite you to join them at THE NEW YORK OBSERVER.”