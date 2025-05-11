In the second year of Israel’s devastating offensive on Gaza, women across the enclave are facing unimaginable hardship.

With homes destroyed, families shattered and daily life reduced to survival, mothers have become the last line of defence for their children — and for hope itself.

Since Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, women have endured forced displacement, hunger, thirst and life in makeshift shelters. But for many, the greatest loss has been that of their husbands and relatives — leaving them to raise children alone under bombardment.

Journalist Ula Husso told Anadolu she and her family have been uprooted several times since the war began. She lost both her brother and elder brother in Israeli attacks. Because of forced displacement, she was unable to see her elder brother’s body.

Months later, after Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, she returned in hopes of finding him.

“Thank God, I found his body intact. Among the bodies, I recognised him. Those were very difficult moments for me. I took him out of there and transferred him to another place,” she said.

‘Gaza's mothers are worth 100 men’

The loss of her brothers pushed Husso into a deep depression and forced her to put her career on hold.

“During that time, my husband supported me incredibly. Thanks to him, I picked up my camera and started capturing scenes of crime and activities organised for children. Slowly, I regained my confidence and became a journalist,” she said.

That recovery ended when her husband was also killed in an Israeli strike.

“That was the moment I realised I had to be strong because I no longer had anyone to lean on. After my husband and brothers passed away, I realised I only had myself for support.”

“Gaza’s women have to be strong for their children. I have a son; I can't leave him to someone else. Thank God I overcame all the challenges and continued with my work. While I am at work, I worry about him. I always wonder if something happened,” she said.