DIPLOMACY & FOREIGN POLICY
2 min read
Trump-Putin summit hit the brakes after Moscow stuck to demands over Ukraine: report
US called off planned meeting between Trump and Putin after Russia insisted on territorial concessions, military reductions, and NATO guarantees from Ukraine as preconditions for ceasefire.
Trump-Putin summit hit the brakes after Moscow stuck to demands over Ukraine: report
(FILE) US President Trump, right, pictured with Russia's President Putin at a joint press conference in Alaska, Friday, August 15, 2025. / AP
October 31, 2025

The United States cancelled a planned Budapest summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's firm stance on hardline demands regarding Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The decision came after a tense call between the two countries' top diplomats, the Financial Times said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The White House has not yet issued an official statement.

Plans for a summit in Budapest this month between Trump and Putin were put on hold after Moscow stuck to demands, including that Ukraine cede more territory as a condition for a ceasefire.

Trump has backed Ukraine's call for an immediate ceasefire on current lines.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - As Ukraine war strains US-Russia ties, what is next in the Putin-Trump duel?

Days after Trump and Putin had agreed to meet in the Hungarian capital to discuss how to end Russia's war in Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry sent a memo to Washington underlining the same demands to address what Putin calls the “root causes” of the conflict, which include territorial concessions, a steep reduction of Ukraine’s armed forces and guarantees it will never join NATO, the newspaper reported.

The US then cancelled the summit following a call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after which Rubio told Trump that Moscow was showing no willingness to negotiate, the FT report added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this month that while Ukraine is ready for peace talks, it will not withdraw its troops from additional territory first as Moscow demanded.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group