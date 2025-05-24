Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa in Istanbul to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, marking a potential turning point in ties between Ankara and Damascus.

Erdogan welcomed al Sharaa on Saturday with an official ceremony at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office.

The talks came after the United States and European Union began lifting sanctions on Syria, and al Sharaa’s visit to Türkiye is his first since the move.

President Erdogan welcomed the decision, stating that Türkiye views the easing of sanctions positively. He stressed the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and ensuring the country is governed by a single, unified authority.

Erdogan expressed his belief that Syria is on the path toward brighter and more peaceful days, reaffirming Türkiye’s long-standing support.

“Just as we have stood by Syria until today, we will continue to do so,” he said during the meeting.

Israeli attacks ‘unacceptable’