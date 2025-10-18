ASIA PACIFIC
Chinese vice premier and US Treasury Secretary confirm fresh trade talks
He Lifeng and Scott Bessent agreed to continue bilateral trade discussions after recent US-China tensions over tariffs.
Both countries aim to continue constructive discussions on bilateral trade. [File photo] / Reuters
October 18, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent agreed during a video call on Saturday to hold a new round of economic talks in person next week.

Bessent said he has held "frank and detailed discussions regarding trade between the United States and China" with He, on the US social media company, X.

Bessent said both sides will meet in person next week to continue discussions.

The Chinese government said Washington and Beijing agreed to hold the new round of economic and trade consultations "as soon as possible," according to a statement.

The two sides held "candid, in-depth, and constructive exchanges on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks since the start of this year and key issues in bilateral economic and trade relations," it added.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also participated in the call.

‘Massive tariffs’

RECOMMENDED

The video call comes as US-China trade relations have had a rough week, following US President Donald Trump's threat to impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports in response to Beijing's new export restrictions.

On October 10, China expanded its rare earth export restrictions to include the military use of the minerals, marking the first time it had taken such a measure.

After Trump threatened to impose 100 percent tariffs, he later hinted that he would not carry out his pledge to impose a "massive increase of tariffs" on China.

On Thursday, when asked in a Fox Business interview if the threatened 100% tariff could be sustained, Trump said: “It’s not sustainable, but that’s what the number is.”

“It’s probably not, you know, it could stand, but they forced me to do that,” Trump said. “I think we’re going to do fine with China.”

