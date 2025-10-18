Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent agreed during a video call on Saturday to hold a new round of economic talks in person next week.

Bessent said he has held "frank and detailed discussions regarding trade between the United States and China" with He, on the US social media company, X.

Bessent said both sides will meet in person next week to continue discussions.

The Chinese government said Washington and Beijing agreed to hold the new round of economic and trade consultations "as soon as possible," according to a statement.

The two sides held "candid, in-depth, and constructive exchanges on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks since the start of this year and key issues in bilateral economic and trade relations," it added.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also participated in the call.

