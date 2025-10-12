Beijing said on Sunday it is “not afraid of” a trade war with the United States after President Donald Trump threatened sweeping new tariffs and export restrictions on China, the Global Times reported.

A Commerce Ministry spokesperson said “willful threats of high tariffs” are not the right way to engage with China, stressing that Beijing’s position on the issue remains consistent.

“We do not want [a trade war], but we are not afraid of it,” the spokesperson said. “China firmly safeguards its national security and international common security, takes a just and reasonable principled position, and implements export control measures prudently and moderately.”

Trump’s news tariffs