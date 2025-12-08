Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Basel Adra, co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary “No Other Land”, which depicts the struggle of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.
The meeting was held at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul on Monday behind closed doors. Erdogan congratulated Adra on the awards won by No Other Land.
Noting that the most brutal face of Israel’s occupation is seen on the southern hills of Hebron, Erdogan said that anyone who documents the crimes committed in the area becomes a direct target.
Erdogan also offered his condolences for Adra’s close friend Awdah Hathaleen — killed by Israeli settlers — and for all others, adding that he highly appreciates the courage shown in making the documentary.
‘Palestinian tragedy is not adequately addressed in film industry’
Erdogan said: “Personally, in my addresses to the international community, I attach great importance to explaining, through photographs and maps, how the Palestinian cause has evolved over the years, based on the idea that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.' "
The Turkish president expressed that he finds it highly valuable that the director's art draws attention to Israeli expansionism that has continued since the Nakba.
"It is a fact that Palestinian tragedy is not adequately addressed in film industry. The industry’s structural alignment with Israel plays a major role in this. You, too, experienced this censorship environment in its harshest form," he added.
Recalling last year’s strong show of solidarity with Palestine at the Oscars and Cannes, Erdogan said demonstrators outside, the awards, actors’ messages, pins, and attire, all reflected support for Gaza.
He noted that this year’s Academy Awards showed an even stronger stance, expressing hope that such backing will continue to grow through the efforts of all people of conscience.
Stressing that the fundamental mission of art is to pursue truth, Erdogan added: “I consider your documentary No Other Land, which has won awards at many international events, extremely important in awakening global conscience. I recommend that you continue your work so that this public support is maintained and attention does not drift away from Palestine."
He extended heartfelt congratulations to Adra, the other filmmakers, and all who worked on the documentary, stressing that Türkiye will remain steadfast in its support for the Palestinian people.
Oscar winner for Best Documentary
“No Other Land” — directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor — portrays the struggle of Palestinians resisting Israel’s policy of demolition and forced displacement.
A joint production by Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers, the documentary is set in Masafer Yatta in the southern tip of the occupied West Bank. It follows Adra’s efforts to document, often at great personal risk, the destruction carried out by the Israeli army as it sought to turn the area into a military training zone.
The film, based on real events between 2019 and 2023, exposes the violence and devastation inflicted by Israeli soldiers and illegal settlers on Palestinian communities. It incorporates footage from Palestinian homes, personal archives, news videos, and conversations between Israelis and Palestinians.
Offering a striking testimony to life under Israeli occupation, forced demolitions, and the search for truth, the film won the Best Documentary Oscar at the ceremony held in Los Angeles.
The documentary had also won Best Documentary at last year's 74th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), received the Panorama Audience Award, and was honoured by Germany’s RBB television channel.
Palestinian activist Awdah Hathaleen — who contributed to the documentary — was killed on July 28 in Masafer Yatta when Israeli settler Yinon Levi opened fire indiscriminately.