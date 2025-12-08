Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Basel Adra, co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary “No Other Land”, which depicts the struggle of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.

The meeting was held at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul on Monday behind closed doors. Erdogan congratulated Adra on the awards won by No Other Land.

Noting that the most brutal face of Israel’s occupation is seen on the southern hills of Hebron, Erdogan said that anyone who documents the crimes committed in the area becomes a direct target.

Erdogan also offered his condolences for Adra’s close friend Awdah Hathaleen — killed by Israeli settlers — and for all others, adding that he highly appreciates the courage shown in making the documentary.

‘Palestinian tragedy is not adequately addressed in film industry’

Erdogan said: “Personally, in my addresses to the international community, I attach great importance to explaining, through photographs and maps, how the Palestinian cause has evolved over the years, based on the idea that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.' "

The Turkish president expressed that he finds it highly valuable that the director's art draws attention to Israeli expansionism that has continued since the Nakba.

"It is a fact that Palestinian tragedy is not adequately addressed in film industry. The industry’s structural alignment with Israel plays a major role in this. You, too, experienced this censorship environment in its harshest form," he added.

Recalling last year’s strong show of solidarity with Palestine at the Oscars and Cannes, Erdogan said demonstrators outside, the awards, actors’ messages, pins, and attire, all reflected support for Gaza.

He noted that this year’s Academy Awards showed an even stronger stance, expressing hope that such backing will continue to grow through the efforts of all people of conscience.