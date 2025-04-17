BIZTECH
2 min read
Stargate explores UK as next destination for $500 billion AI expansion project
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's strategy to boost the UK's AI capabilities has caught the attention of the US-based Stargate project.
Stargate explores UK as next destination for $500 billion AI expansion project
OpenAI and SoftBank are considering international expansion for Stargate. / Reuters
April 17, 2025

Stargate, the $500 billion US data-centre project funded by SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle, is weighing a future investment in the UK as it explores overseas locations to build out AI infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised to take a pro-innovation approach to regulation, make public data available to researchers and create zones for data centres as he strives to make the UK an artificial intelligence "superpower".

These efforts to boost data centres' access to electricity have attracted the project's interest along with Germany and France, which have also emerged as attractive candidates, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

RelatedTRT Global - OpenAI said to be working on X-like social media platform

Expanding across Europe

Recommended

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in February signalled a willingness to bring a Stargate-like AI programme to Europe, saying his company would "love" to do a Stargate Europe.

OpenAI has expanded to the European continent in recent years, announcing offices in London, Paris, Brussels and Munich.

US President Donald Trump unveiled the Stargate project in January as a private sector investment aimed at funding infrastructure for artificial intelligence, aiming to outpace rival nations in the business.

Investor enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence sector has surged significantly in recent years, driven by the widespread adoption of chatbots and the emergence of sophisticated AI agents.

RelatedTRT Global - Can China’s low-cost and open-source DeepSeek democratise the AI scene?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent