ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
IAEA chief offers to visit Iran after Israeli strikes on nuclear sites
Rafael Grossi says the Natanz site was impacted but radiation levels remain normal. He urges restraint and stresses that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable path to peace amid rising regional tensions.
IAEA chief offers to visit Iran after Israeli strikes on nuclear sites
“Such attacks have serious implications for nuclear safety, security and safeguards,” Rafael Mariano Grossi said. / Anadolu Agency
June 13, 2025

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that he is ready to travel to Iran following Israel’s attack on the country’s nuclear and military facilities.

“I wish to inform the Board that I have indicated to the respective authorities my readiness to travel at the earliest to assess the situation and ensure safety, security and non-proliferation in Iran,” Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Friday.

Saying that they are in contact with competent Iranian authorities following the attacks, he added: “At present, the competent Iranian authorities have confirmed that the Natanz enrichment site has been impacted and that there are no elevated radiation levels."

RelatedTRT Global - Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran

"They have also reported that at present the Esfahan and Fordow sites have not been impacted.” Calling the unfolding developments “deeply concerning,” Grossi reiterated that nuclear facilities must never be attacked.

Recommended

“Such attacks have serious implications for nuclear safety, security and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security,” he said.

“Despite the current military actions and heightened tensions, it is clear that the only sustainable path forward – for Iran, for Israel, the entire region, and the international community – is one grounded in dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace, stability, and cooperation,” he stressed.

RelatedTRT Global - Has Iran started a retaliatory attack on Israel after Tel Aviv’s deadly strikes?

Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'