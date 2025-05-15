The Turkish metropolis of Istanbul once again became the stage for high-stakes diplomacy, with peace talks under way between Russia and Ukraine in a renewed bid to end the war.

On Friday, a flurry of meetings is expected in Istanbul involving delegations from Russia, Ukraine, the United States and Türkiye, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

While trilateral talks are planned between the US, Ukraine and Türkiye as well as between Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye, it remains unclear whether a four-way meeting will take place.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to host US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

The negotiations — facilitated by Türkiye — mark the first attempt at direct talks between the warring sides since early 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived early on Thursday in Ankara for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before deciding on Kiev's participation in the talks.

Following the talks, Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine's participation, despite expressing concerns about the Russian delegation's composition. He announced that Defence Minister Umerov would lead the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul.

"Despite the rather low level of the Russian delegation, out of respect for (US) President (Donald) Trump, for the high-level Turkish delegation and President Erdogan, and wishing to attempt at least the first steps toward de-escalation and an end to the war, I decided to send our delegation to Istanbul — though not in full," Zelenskyy said.

He praised Türkiye's "multifaceted" role in diplomatic efforts and emphasised that Ukraine’s visit began with "a very meaningful conversation at the highest level."

Related TRT Global - Turkish foreign minister, US, Russian, Ukrainian delegations to meet in Istanbul on May 16

Russia says goal is long-term peace

Meanwhile, the Russian delegation, led by presidential aide Medinsky, arrived at Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace, where the talks are based.