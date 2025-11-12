US
US Supreme Court extends pause on order requiring Trump to fully fund food aid
High court allows administration to continue withholding $4B in SNAP payments as government shutdown nears end.
US Supreme Court extends pause on order requiring Trump to release $4B in food aid. / AP
November 12, 2025

The US Supreme Court has extended a pause on a judge's order that required President Donald Trump's administration to fully fund food aid for 42 million low-income Americans this month amid the federal government shutdown, even as lawmakers took steps toward ending the stalemate.

The court's action allows the administration for now to continue withholding about $4 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps.

Lawyers for the administration told the justices on Monday that an end to the government shutdown would eliminate its need to halt the judge's order, so the court's extension of a pause issued last Friday by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson may prove short-lived.

Jackson, on Tuesday, wrote that she would have denied the administration's request to further halt the judge's order.

The extended pause is set to expire on Thursday.

The US Senate on Monday approved compromise legislation that would end the longest government shutdown in US history, breaking a weeks-long stalemate that has disrupted food benefits for millions, left hundreds of thousands of federal workers unpaid and snarled air traffic.

SNAP benefits lapsed at the start of the month for the first time in the programme's 60-year history.

Recipients have turned to already strained food pantries and made sacrifices like forgoing medications to stretch tight budgets.

