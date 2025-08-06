Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he discussed with Donald Trump a visit by the US president's special envoy to Moscow and that he had reiterated Ukraine's support for a just peace and its continued determination to defend itself.

"Ukraine will definitely defend its independence. We all need a lasting and reliable peace. Russia must end the war that it itself started," Zelenskyy said on X, adding that European leaders had joined the call with Trump.

Earlier, US special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Meanwhile, both the Kremlin and Washington described the meeting as productive.

Trump said US special envoy Witkoff had 'highly productive meeting' with Putin in Russia, adding: 'Great progress was made!'