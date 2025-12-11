An international coalition of human rights organisations has called on the UK, Canada and the EU to impose immediate targeted sanctions on three Israeli individuals and their associated companies allegedly involved in the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

Marking Human Rights Day on Wednesday, the Global Sanctions Coalition (GSC), which includes the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP), filed a coordinated 50-page dossier urging governments to adopt the first sanctions specifically addressing what civil society groups describe as Gaza atrocities.

The recommendations target Harel Libi and Libi Construction Ltd., Alon Elgali and Meshek Afar Ltd. and Uria Loberbom and the Uria Unit, accusing them of deploying heavy machinery to demolish homes, medical facilities, schools, mosques and residential blocks across northern Gaza.

The submission argues that these actions constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and contribute to forced displacement.

ICJP said it will continue pressuring the UK government to end its "glaring complicity" in what it described as Israel's ongoing genocide, noting that Western sanctions efforts have stalled even as destruction in Gaza persists.

'Impunity prevails'