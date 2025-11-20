The UN's special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing said Israel’s continued destruction of housing in Gaza is “part of an act of genocide” and the devastation has continued during the ceasefire that was reached in early October.

“Actually, Israel has continued to kill individuals and to demolish homes and then also to deny any aid to come in insufficient quantities," Balakrishnan Rajagopal told Anadolu in an interview.

The ceasefire has not been fully implemented, and currently there is no mechanism to ensure compliance or enforce consequences, he said.

Rajagopal said the situation in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 69,000 people since October 2023 and reduced large parts of the territory to rubble, is “still not that different from the time before the signing of the ceasefire."

He stressed that while large-scale aerial bombings have stopped, other forms of destruction, killings, and denial of aid continue, and the territory remains under occupation.

Israel justifies its attacks on homes by claiming they are “military objectives,” Rajagopal said, noting that in nearly all cases, it has provided no evidence, leading to widespread and arbitrary destruction of housing.

Rajagopal also warned that Israeli actions amount to a “grave violation of the laws of war”, a “crime against humanity”, and, given the systematic nature of the attacks, form part of an ongoing “act of genocide” in Gaza.

Related TRT World - Israeli defence minister orders military to continue demolitions in Gaza despite ceasefire

'Domicide'

Rajagopal said most Israeli home demolitions occur after areas are fully controlled, not during active fighting.